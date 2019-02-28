Ashanti Business Owners Support KMA With Cleaning Tools

The Ashanti Business Owners Association (ABOA) has presented cleaning tools to the Kumasi Metropolitan Assembly (KMA) ahead of a cleanup exercise scheduled for Saturday, March 2, 2019, and the 20th-anniversary celebration of Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II ascension to the Golden Stool.

The items include 100 pieces of shovels, 30 pieces of wheelbarrow, 200 pieces of nose marks and brooms and 10 sachets of washing powders.

Others are 25 gallons of detergents, 100 pieces of rakes and 20 cartons of Beta Malt drink, at a total value of GHC 1,500.

The association also made a cash donation of GHC 5,000 to KMA for the purchasing coconut seedlings for planting.

The chairman for the association, J. K. Acheampong, presenting the items and the cash to the KMA, appealed to residents to help KMA to clean and keep Kumasi to restore it to its past glory as the ‘Garden City of West Africa’ as the city host the 20th anniversary celebration of the ascension to the Golden Stool by the Asantehene.

“As an association, we support and shared the vision of KMA of making the city clean and green, as initiated by the Mayor of Kumasi, Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi when he assumed office. He and the assembly only cannot achieve it, they need to be supported and that is why we have presented these items to lessen their burdens,” Chairman Acheampong said.

Receiving the items and the cash on behalf of the Assembly, the Metropolitan Chief Executive (MCE), Hon. Osei Assibey Antwi expressed his profound gratitude to ABOA on how the donations have motivated them. He was happy that the people of Kumasi appreciate the Assembly’s efforts in keeping the city clean and green.

“These items have come at the right time when the King of Ashanti Kingdom, His Royal Highness Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, celebrates its 20 years of the occupant on the Golden Stool. I also urge individuals, groups and organization to join the assembly during the cleanup exercises to make the city free from filth,” he added.