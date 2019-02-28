Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Business & Finance

BoG Announces 23 Banks Licensed In Ghana

By Modern Ghana
BoG Announces 23 Banks Licensed In Ghana

The Bank of Ghana (BoG) has issued a list of licensed banks in Ghana as of January 2019. The list includes 23 commercial banks and four representative banks that are based outside the country.

The BoG in accordance with Section 28 (1) of the Banks and Specialised Deposit-Taking Institutions Act, 2016 (Act 930), revised upward the minimum paid-up capital for existing banks and new entrants from GH¢120 million to a new level of GH¢400 million from the effective date of 11th September 2017.

The aim of the recapitalization according to the BoG was to “further develop, strengthen and modernise the financial sector to support the Government’s economic vision and transformational agenda”.

Click here to see the full list of licensed banks in Ghana

---Joybusiness

Business & Finance
Powered By Modern Ghana
1D1F: Akufo-Addo Commissions Ceramics Tile Factory In Kpone
UK To Finance Tamale Airport, Bekwai Hospital, Kumasi Central Market Phase 2
GHACEM Kumasi Depot Linked To Data One Server
Nana Addo Vex, Angry Over Cedi Depreciation
TOP STORIES

Commission Of Enquiry To Visit Ayawaso Shooting Scene On Mar...

3 hours ago

First Allied Savings Customer Shares How She Nearly Killed H...

5 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line