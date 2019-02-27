Nana Addo Congratulates To Buhari

President Akufo-Addo has congratulated Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari after his re-election for a second four-year term after a disputed election.

President Akufo-Addo said in a statement Buhari’s “re-election is a renewal of the confidence the Nigerian people have in his programme of governance.”

“I congratulate also the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), for maintaining control, in an emphatic manner, over the Senate and the House of Representatives,” he added.

“It is my sincere hope that President Buhari will continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress and prosperity to the Nigerian people. It is also my overriding hope that, during his second term, the already strong relations between Ghana and Nigeria will be deepened even further, on a shared agenda of stability, security, development and prosperity.”

President Nana Akufo-Addo also commended the People's Democratic Party’s Atiku Abubakar, “for a vigorous, well-fought campaign.”

He also said the opposition candidate’s decision to contest the election results in court “s testimony to his credentials as a well-established statesman.”

Mr Abubakar in a statement said the election was a “sham” and “will be challenging it in court.”

He held that “the Presidential elections that took place on February 23, 2019, it is clear that there were manifest and premeditated malpractices in many states which negate the results announced.”

The election was marred by a week's delay and violence on the day of the polls.

President Buhari's All Progressives Congress (APC) won in 19 of the 36 states while the PDP was victorious in 17 states and the capital, Abuja, according to Nigeria's Independent National Electoral (INEC).

The APC got 15.2 million votes while the PDP received 11.3 million.

Find below the full statement

PRESIDENT AKUFO-ADDO CONGRATULATES PRESIDENT MUHAMMADU BUHARI ON HIS RE-ELECTION

The Ghanaian people, their government and I extend warm congratulations to His Excellency Muhammadu Buhari on his re-election, for a second successive term, as President of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, in the elections of Saturday 23rd February 2019.

His re-election is a renewal of the confidence the Nigerian people have in his programme of governance, which is hinged on job creation, diversification of the economy, particularly the strong revival of Nigeria's agriculture, and the fight against corruption.

I congratulate also the ruling party, All Progressives Congress (APC), for maintaining control, in an emphatic manner, over the Senate and the House of Representatives.

It is my sincere hope that President Buhari will continue on the path of delivering unity, security, progress and prosperity to the Nigerian people. It is also my overriding hope that, during his second term, the already strong relations between Ghana and Nigeria will be deepened even further, on a shared agenda of stability, security, development and prosperity.

I commend the PDP presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, for a vigorous, well-fought campaign, and applaud his decision to ventilate his dissatisfaction with the results of the election through a constitutional process. It is a testimony to his credentials as a well-established statesman. Strengthening the frontiers of Nigerian democracy, and consolidating the peace and stability of Nigeria, Africa's giant, are important for the progress of our region and continent.

Warm congratulations, once again, to President Muhammadu Buhari, and to the people of Nigeria. Best wishes for his and the country's success.

Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo

President of the Republic of Ghana

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana