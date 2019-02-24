Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
12 minutes ago | NDC News

We Congratulate John Mahama But The Big Battle Is 2020--Nii Lante

By Dorcas Ama Gyeketey
We Congratulate John Mahama But The Big Battle Is 2020--Nii Lante

Honourable Nii Lante Vanderpujie, NDC Member of Parliament for Odododiodioo has congratulated Former President John Mahama as the winner in the just ended NDC Presidential primaries but is urging him to focus on the 2020 general elections.

He said prior to the elections, all the odds were pointing in his favour and now that victory has come internally he should shift all his focus to the next year's 2020 general elections.

Former President John Mahama pulled a total vote of 213,487 representing 95.24% at the elections.

Hon. Nii Lante Vanderpuije was speaking on Peace FM after Saturday's elections.

"The good Lord has been great to us by answering their prayers for John Mahama to win the elections. We knew John Mahama was going to win and was going to win by 95 per cent of the vote in our constituency but we later realised that the votes increased to 97.1 per cent which was marvellous."

According to him, he says Odododiodio was one of the Constituencies that influenced Mahama to go for another tenure as a candidate to represent NDC.

"What lies ahead is great and the NDC needs to be united as one and begin the job to take over in the coming year at election 2020."

Dorcas Ama Gyeketey
Dorcas Ama Gyeketey News Reporter
NDC News
Powered By Modern Ghana
Don't Believe Stories Meant To Divide Us – Mahama To NDC Members
'Mahama Knows I Don't Hate Him' – Alban Bagbin
NDC Is Poised For Victory In Election 2020─Mahama
Absolutely Nothing Will Stop Our March To The Flagstaff House—Mahama
TOP STORIES

We Congratulate John Mahama But The Big Battle Is 2020--Nii ...

12 minutes ago

Don't Believe Stories Meant To Divide Us – Mahama To NDC Me...

7 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line