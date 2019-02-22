'Pitoo' Seller Hauled Before Court For Having Sex With Daughters

A pitoo (a local gin) seller at Assin Edubease in the Assin South District of the Central Region, Mr. Joseph Naah, has been hauled before the Assin Fosu District Court for allegedly having sexual affairs with his two biological daughters.

The court, presided over by Mr. Djane Quotey, took the accused person into police custody to re-appear on March 7, 2019.

The father allegedly used his amorous relationship with his daughters as a condition for paying their apprenticeship fees.

The prosecutor, Inspector Gilbert Woyongo, told the court that the two victims (name withheld) are 15 and 17 years old respectively.

He noted that on January 22, 2019, the victims who travelled to Accra for greener pastures returned home with a promise from the father to pay their apprenticeship fees so that they could start a new life after few months of hustling in Accra.

Mr. Naah allegedly agreed to pay the apprenticeship fees of the children on condition that he would have sexual affairs with them any time he felt to do so since their mother was not around, and they complied.

On February 14, 2019, which was Valentine's Day, at about 6:30pm, the accused person forcefully had sex with the 17-year-old daughter after she had taken her bath and was dressing in her room.

The father allegedly bit one finger of the daughter as he struggled to have sex with her.

The daughter narrated the story to her madam at where she was taking the apprenticeship.

Mr. Bismarck Kwame Sarfo, a farmer at Assin Edubease, reported the case to the Assin Fosu police for further investigation upon a tip-off. The accused person was eventually arrested and sent to court.

Source: Daily Guide