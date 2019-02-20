Traffic Regulations Under Review To Improve Road Transport

The government says it is reviewing road traffic regulations to incorporate innovations in the management of road transport services. The reviews being done on Road Traffic Regulation, 2012, L.I.2180 through the Transport Ministry, according to Government and also seeks to address some implementation challenges faced by the regulation.

Minister of Transport, Kwaku Ofori-Asiamah who made this known to journalists on Tuesday, February 19 in Accra, said the move aims at sanitising road transport in Ghana.

The Minister said the implementation and enforcement are geared towards helping to reduce road crashes which are mostly caused by indiscipline among road users particularly drivers and motorcycle riders.

According to him, it is to address some implementation challenges as well as incorporate innovations in the management of road transport services and to ensure smooth implementation and enforcement so as to reduce these road crashes.

The need for these enforcements, he lamented, has resulted from the fact that the country recorded about 2,341 persons killed and 13,677 persons injured due to road accidents .

Mr Ofori-Asiamah bemoaned that the predominant factors leading to these crashes were “indiscipline among road users particularly drivers and motorcycle riders, acts of excessive speeding, wrongful overtaking, pedestrian knockdowns and disrespect for traffic signals at intersections by motorcycle riders”

According to him, moving forward, his Ministry will work to complete the review of the regulations to ensure smooth implementation and enforcement so as to reduce these road crashes.

In addition, he stated that the Transport Ministry will complete the review of the road traffic regulations L.I.2180 to ensure smooth implementation and also to allow for the incorporation of new innovations.

Source: Daily Guide