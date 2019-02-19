Afoko’s Family Heads To Supreme Court

Family of Gregory Afoko, a suspect in the murder of former Upper East Regional Chairman of the New Patriotic Party, Adams Mahama, is in the process of challenging the fairness of the state’s decision to abandon the initial case against him.

They have complained about the state’s move which they maintain is unfair to their relative who has cooperated with the prosecutors.

“We have instructed the lawyers of Gregory to use all the legal means available to challenge the fairness of the filing of the nolle prosequi at the appropriate court.”

The family also said, “processes have been initiated at the Supreme Court and other courts.”

At a press conference on Tuesday, the family also expressed concerns about the treatment meted out to their relative.

In an interview with Citi News, a spokesperson of the family, Dr. Akis Afoko revealed that they have not been informed of the whereabouts of Gregory Afoko since he was rearrested.

“Since the rearrest of our brother and son, we have had no access to him. We haven't seen him and his lawyers have no access to him so we worry that this is quite unfair. He will be going into depression simply because he will be thinking that the family has abandoned him.”

Adams Mahama suffered severe fatal injuries after an acid attack in front of his house in Bolgatanga on May 20, 2015.

He passed on from those injuries at the Bolgatanga General Hospital.

Afoko's trial started in 2016 and was nearing completion after the prosecution and the defense counsel had closed their cases.

But on January 28, 2019, the Attorney General filed a nolle prosequi to discontinue the trial following the arrest of another suspect, Asabke Alangdi, who had been on the run.

Afoko and Alangdi were then put before the Accra Central District Court on provisional charges of conspiracy to commit murder and murder.

Source: citinewsroom.com | Ghana