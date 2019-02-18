Sales Of Emergency Pills Increases On Val's Day As Condoms Drops

Patronage of condoms dropped in this year’s Valentine day celebration, while there was an increase in the sales of an emergency contraceptive pill.

This was contained in a news bulletin by Accra 100.5 FM on Friday February 15, 2019 and monitored by ghhealthonline.com.

In most Valentine celebrations in Ghana, the market for condoms booms, and the drop in this year's sale has come as a surprise to many HIV/AIDS campaigners.

According to the news item, drug dispensers interviewed in most parts of Accra disclosed that they recorded higher sales for emergency contraceptive pills, than condoms.

It was revealed that most of the ladies, in particular, opted for the emergency contraceptive pills rather than condoms.

Even some of the men who visited the pharmaceutical shops also opted to buy the emergency contraceptive pill for their women.

Eno Adwoa, one of the ladies who bought the emergency contraceptive pills explained that she was more concerned about getting pregnant than contracting HIV in her quest to celebrate the lovers day.

She disclosed that she trusted her boyfriend and was sure he was not flirting with other ladies.

Speaking in an exclusive interview with ghhealthonline.com, the Chief Executive officer (CEO) of Perfect Hands Clinic at Tema Mitchell camp, Madam Grace Abigail Amissah, described the new trend as worrying in the fight against HIV AIDS.

She said, most of the ladies these days see prevention against pregnancy as more important than HIV AIDS, hence an increase in sales of emergency contraceptive.

She said AIDS is very real and the use of contraceptive doesn't prevent it.

The CEO has therefore entreated AIDS campaigners to expedite education on the use of condom as the only safer way of preventing HIV AIDS and other sexually transmitted diseases.

Source: Ghhealthonline