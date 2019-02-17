The Busumuru Element

There is the unspoken story of Ghana leading the Black Nation into the Promised Land. This era of great promise is not a geographical movement. It is a developmental metamorphosis. In this context, Kwame Nkrumah is our Moses who led us out of colonialism, Biblical Egypt. Colonialism is the second of the three-phased bondage which was to last 400 years. Slavery, colonialism and neocolonialism.

Formally, slavery began in August 1620. 2020 is, therefore, the departure point from African bondage to the promised era, Absolute Freedom. This promise era also concludes the 6000 chaotic years since Kmt, Ancient Egypt.

Having wandered the wilderness, since our political independence for 40years, we come into the status of the era of great promise. This is preceded by the battle stage of spying out and negotiating the giants occupying the promised land.

It is at this crossroad, 1997 (40years from 1957) that Busumuru Kofi Annan, the boy from Ashtown, a suburb of the Manhyia Palace, emerged as the Secretary-General of the United Nations, the first from the Black Nation. Busumuru is a Heavy Spirit.

It is the sacred sword of Ashanti, used by the Asantehene to swear the great oath upon enstoolment. The title Busumuru was thus conferred on Kofi Annan by the Otumfuo, as a fortitude in spying out and negotiating the giants occupying the promise land prior to our possession. This is akin to the biblical Joshua, who only needed to be strong and courageous.

Busumuru Annan has undisputably fulfilled the mission, his mission. He courageously, diplomatically, excellently and victoriously spied out and negotiated the promise land. At the verge of possessing our inheritance of the centre of the new world, it is imperative that we sustain the battle victory of Kofi Annan in the great war of freedom. In projecting the era of great promise from the centre of the earth, to the centre of the new world, the imperative tangent to fly is to rebrand our entry point to the world.

Thus, the natural consequent proposal is to name our international airport Kofi Annan International Airport.

This brand intent is to model Ghana, centre of the new world, after the courageous, excellent, victorious diplomacy of the global pedestal of this distinguished Ashtown born, Kwabotwe trained and KNUST polished Heavy Spirit of Busumuru Kofi Annan. Nkunim wo ho mayen!