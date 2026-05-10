Partnership or Occupation? Unmasking the U.S. Military Presence in Ghana

The Bible and the Bayonet

There is an old African proverb, often attributed to Jomo Kenyatta, that rings with haunting relevance today: "When the missionaries came to Africa they had the Bible and we had the land. They said 'Let us pray.' We closed our eyes. When we opened them we had the Bible and they had the land."

History, it seems, is a master of disguise. Today, the "Missionaries" have traded their cassocks for camouflage, and the "Bible" has been replaced by "Security Cooperation Agreements." General Dagvin Anderson, Commander of U.S. Africa Command (AFRICOM), recently appeared on our screens (TV3/JoyNews) to assure us that the American presence in the Subregion is purely to support our fight against terrorism. But the African youth is waking up. We remember that our ancestors were built upon, exploited, and shipped away under the guise of "civilization." As the Bible warns in Matthew 7:15, "Watch out for false prophets. They come to you in sheep’s clothing, but inwardly they are ferocious wolves."

Is the 2018 Defense Cooperation Agreement (DCA) a shield for Ghana, or a Trojan Horse designed to secure American financial interests and mineral resources while our sovereignty is auctioned for a mere $20 million?

The Bitter Pill: Understanding the 2018 DCA

While General Anderson speaks of "partnership," the fine print of the 2018 agreement tells a story of lopsided concessions. As the Honorable A.B.A. Fuseini would say, "The man who is being carried on another person's back does not know how far the journey is." We have handed over the "back" of our nation to a superpower under terms that should alarm every patriot:

The "State Within a State": The U.S. military enjoys " unimpeded access" to " agreed facilities " (like our airports). These areas become off-limits to Ghanaian security inspections.

The U.S. military enjoys " to " " (like our airports). These areas become off-limits to Ghanaian security inspections. Sovereignty on Sale: U.S. personnel and contractors are granted absolute legal immunity. If a crime is committed on Ghanaian soil, our judges have no power; the case goes to a U.S. military court.

U.S. personnel and contractors are granted absolute legal immunity. If a crime is committed on Ghanaian soil, our judges have no power; the case goes to a U.S. military court. The Resource Grab: While Ghanaians pay for data and airwaves, the U.S. military uses our radio spectrum for free.

While Ghanaians pay for data and airwaves, the U.S. military uses our radio spectrum for free. Tax-Free Operations: Equipment and goods move in and out of our borders without customs inspection or taxation, creating a massive loophole for the movement of "items" we cannot verify.

The Global Context: A Pattern of Exploitation

International history shows that where the U.S. military plants a flag, strategic resources are usually nearby.

Libya: Intervened for "humanitarian" reasons; left the country in ruins and its oil wealth contested. Niger/Mali: Decades of "counter-terrorism" support coincided with the extraction of uranium and gold, yet the local populations remain among the poorest on earth. The Middle East: The "War on Terror" was frequently a "War for Oil."

As the youth, we ask: Why is the U.S. so interested in the "security" of the Gulf of Guinea just as massive new lithium and oil deposits are being confirmed in Ghana?

Recommendations and the Way Forward

We cannot be "spectators" while our heritage is signed away. We demand a shift from dependency to dignity.

Parliamentary Review: The 2018 DCA must be renegotiated. No foreign entity should have legal immunity or unimpeded, uninspected access to our sovereign land.

The 2018 DCA must be renegotiated. No foreign entity should have legal immunity or unimpeded, uninspected access to our sovereign land. Transparency in Operations: Any "staging" of drones or airstrikes from Ghanaian soil (as alleged in late 2025) must be approved by Parliament, not hidden in "technical agreements."

Any "staging" of drones or airstrikes from Ghanaian soil (as alleged in late 2025) must be approved by Parliament, not hidden in "technical agreements." Indigenous Security Architecture: Instead of relying on foreign boots, the government must invest in the Ghana Armed Forces' own technological and intelligence capabilities.

Instead of relying on foreign boots, the government must invest in the own technological and intelligence capabilities. Resource Protection: Link security deals to economic equity. If you want to "protect" our land, you must respect our right to own 100% of our mineral value.

Conclusion: The Youth Have Spoken

The era of the "Big Fat Yes" to every Western proposal is over. General Anderson may speak of "stability," but true stability is not found in the barrel of a foreign gun—it is found in the economic independence of a people.

We must heed the warning of Galatians 5:1: "It is for freedom that Christ has set us free. Stand firm, then, and do not let yourselves be burdened again by a yoke of slavery." Our ancestors' blood was shed so we could be masters of our own destiny. We will not allow the "Security" narrative to become the new "Colonization."

Call to Action:

Ghanaians, let your voices be heard! Write to your MPs, join the discourse on social media (#SovereigntyOverSecurity), and demand that our leaders put the Ghana Map above the Dollar Sign. The lion does not need the hunter to protect its forest.

Ghana First. Africa Always.

A Petition for National Restoration

I. The Odd/Invocation

In the name of the Almighty, the Sustainer of Nations and the Giver of True Liberty. We stand at a crossroads where the ghosts of our colonial past seem to haunt the corridors of our present. We acknowledge that the independence our forefathers bled for was not merely for a flag and an anthem, but for the absolute right to govern our land without the shadow of foreign boots.

II. The Prayer for Forgiveness

Merciful Father, we bring before You the leaders of our time—former President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo and former Minister of Defence Dominic Nitiwul. If in their dealings they have placed the interests of foreign powers above the sanctity of our soil; if they were swayed by the "bewitchment" of old masters or the pressure of modern alliances to compromise our heritage—we ask for Your divine mercy upon them.

Grant them the humility to see the weight of what has been signed and the grace of silence. May they desist from further commentary on this agreement, letting the dust of their words settle so that the nation may find a path toward healing and reclamation.

III. The Prayer for Guidance and Revocation

We lift up John Dramani Mahama. Grant him the Solomon-like wisdom to navigate the complexities of international law and diplomacy. If it be for the true preservation of our sovereignty, let his hand be strengthened to lead the charge for revocation.

Grant the Members of Parliament a spirit of boldness and unity, placing the Republic above partisan loyalty. May they work together to undo any knot that binds our future to the whims of others.

IV. The Benediction for Ghana

May the spirit of the 1957 independence—the spirit that declared that the "Black man is capable of managing his own affairs"—be rekindled in our hearts. Let Ghana remain a beacon of true autonomy, a land where our sovereignty is never for sale, and where our children can walk their earth knowing it belongs to them alone.

Amen.

✍️ Retired Senior Citizen

For and on behalf of all Senior Citizens of the Republic of Ghana 🇬🇭

Teshie-Nungua

[email protected]