The Silent Capture: Why GSL Students Must Reject The "Political Esau" Trap

Politics, at its peak, is a marketplace of ideas. It is a space where the best policies win and the most capable characters lead. However, a shadow is currently looming over the upcoming Ghana School of Law (GSL) elections: the creeping hand of partisan infiltration.

For years, we watched the National Union of Ghana Students (NUGS) lose its soul. Once a fierce, neutral watchdog for Ghanaian students, it fractured in 2017 into "NPP NUGS" and "NDC NUGS." It ceased to be a union and became a highway—divided by white lines of partisan loyalty.

Today, that same capture threatens the GSL. The question we must ask ourselves is: Will we, as future officers of the court, sell our birthright for a bowl of partisan pottage? In Hebrews 12:16, we are warned against becoming like Esau, who ”for one single meal sold his inheritance rights." This is not just a Sunday school story; it is a profound political lesson.

When a candidate relies on the machinery, funding, and dictates of a national political party, they are not beholden to the GSL student body, they are beholden to their sponsors. When you accept a "sponsored" vote, you become a “Political Esau”. You trade your long-term right to demand accountability for the short-term "satisfaction" of following a party line or receiving patronage.

As professional law students, we are trained to be objective and independent. As the great English jurist Lord Denning famously noted “Be you ever so high, the law is above you."

If our student leadership is birthed in the womb of partisan bias, how can we claim to uphold the independence of the bar? A student leader who is a "proxy" for a political party cannot fight for student welfare if that welfare conflicts with the party's agenda. They become a megaphone for outsiders, rather than a shield for their peers.

We must reject the deception that a candidate's "connections" to a major party make them more effective. True effectiveness comes from ”policy”

Does the candidate have a plan for our library facilities? Do they have a strategy for student mental health and exam stress? Do they possess the integrity to stand alone when the student body is being sidelined?

The American educator Dr. Anna Julia Cooper once said: ”The cause of freedom is not the cause of a race or a sect, a party or a class—it is the cause of humankind.” Similarly, the cause of the GSL student is not the cause of the NPP or the NDC. It is the cause of the student, the law, and our collective future.

To vote based on a partisan "brand" rather than a candidate’s individual merit is a ‘moral mutiny’. It is a betrayal of the very principles of justice we spend our nights studying. A conscience surrendered to a party is a destiny compromised. If you sell your vote today, you forfeit your ethical right to question that leader’s conduct tomorrow. You cannot hold a person accountable for a seat you helped them "buy."

Fellow students, let us change the status quo. On election day, do not look for colors or slogans born in party headquarters. Look for the candidate who stands on the strength of their own ideas and a genuine commitment to our welfare.

Let us prove that the Ghana School of Law is a place of independent minds, not a recruitment ground for "Political Esaus."

Vote for Policy.

Vote for Integrity.

Vote for the Student Body.

Written By:

Goodnuff Appiah Larbi

Your Fellow Professional Law Student