Ghanaians Can’t Trust The NPP Again With The Nation In Their Hands

Ghana stands at a defining moment in its democratic journey. After experiencing the consequences of the New Patriotic Party’s (NPP) eight years in power, it has become clear to many citizens that entrusting the nation to the NPP again would be a dangerous gamble.

Before the 2016 elections, the NPP successfully painted John Mahama and the National Democratic Congress (NDC) as corrupt and incompetent, despite the fact that Ghana’s economy was stable, growing, and internationally respected. Through a well‑coordinated propaganda campaign, Akufo‑Addo and Mahamudu Bawumia convinced Ghanaians that they possessed the magic formula to transform the nation beyond Mahama’s achievements.

The NPP’s promises were bold and enticing. They vowed to make Accra the cleanest city in Africa within their first term. They promised to turn Ghana into the “Dubai of Africa,” build factories in every district, reduce borrowing, protect the public purse, and create millions of jobs. They assured Ghanaians that corruption would end under their leadership and that the economy would be stronger than ever.

These promises, repeated across rallies, media platforms, and social media, influenced many voters who genuinely believed Ghana was about to enter a golden era. However, the reality of the NPP’s governance turned out to be the exact opposite of what was promised. Instead of protecting the public purse, the Akufo-Addo administration presided over one of the most financially reckless periods in Ghana’s history.

State looting, money laundering allegations, and widespread corruption became the defining features of their rule. The so‑called “Agyapadie” philosophy—an internal blueprint that critics describe as a system designed to capture state resources for private benefit—crippled the economy and destroyed public confidence. Under the NPP, Ghana’s debt skyrocketed to unprecedented levels, forcing the country into a humiliating IMF bailout.

Major national institutions that once stood strong under previous administrations were left bankrupt. COCOBOD, once the pride of Ghana and a pillar of the agricultural sector, collapsed under mismanagement and reckless borrowing. The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) plunged into a financial crisis, worsening power instability.

The banking sector suffered a catastrophic clean‑up exercise that wiped out local banks, destroyed jobs, and eroded investor confidence. Businesses collapsed, investments vanished, and the cost of living soared beyond the reach of ordinary citizens. Ghana’s economy, once one of Africa’s fastest‑growing, became one of the most distressed.

It was only after these eight painful years that many Ghanaians realized they had been deceived. The promises of the NPP were not just unfulfilled; they were exposed as political bait used to win power. The suffering, unemployment, and economic hardship experienced under the NPP led to a national awakening, and in the 2024 elections, the people voted decisively for change. This was not just a political decision; it was a survival decision.

Yet, despite the overwhelming evidence of their failures, the NPP, now in opposition, has already begun a new wave of misinformation campaigns. Instead of showing remorse or accountability, they have resorted to false propaganda, distortions, and attacks on the current government to regain power in 2028. Their desperation is clear: without access to state resources, they cannot continue the lifestyle and political culture they built during their time in office.

Meanwhile, President John Mahama and the NDC have spent their first year repairing the damage left behind. Mahama has already paid a significant portion of the debts accumulated by the NPP and revived several institutions that were on the brink of collapse. His administration has embarked on massive development projects across the country, focusing on infrastructure, job creation, and restoring investor confidence.

Unlike the NPP, Mahama’s leadership is people‑centered, transparent, and focused on national progress rather than political gain. Ghana must move forward, not backward. The NPP has already shown the nation what they are capable of when given power, and the results were devastating. Their record is not one of progress but of destruction.

Their governance pushed Ghana closer to economic ruin than at any time since independence. Allowing them back into power would risk undoing the recovery efforts currently underway and plunging the nation back into crisis.

For these reasons, Ghanaians must remain vigilant. The future of the nation cannot be entrusted to a party whose track record is defined by deception, corruption, and national decline. Ghana deserves leadership that builds, not leadership that destroys. The NPP has had its chance, and the results speak for themselves. The nation cannot afford to repeat the same mistake.