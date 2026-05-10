Life is a journey: Live it Part 64)

The other autobiography

Here you can see why enemies are blinded and for that matter never wise. Let's play the If-game again. If Heidi Jürgensen would have realized my potential and analysed herself realising her character will never make it big in life…what would have happened and where would she stand today? If Heidi Jürgensen would have accepted that she sees life as a big party, that to make it big in life someone must pay a price more than once, work many hours, accept blame and shame from others, must be willing to fall, get up again, fall again and get up again, must be willing to stand alone in the dry desert, be patient all the time even when times are tough, to trust the process while others whisper to give up and call you names, to be willing for years, ten or more not to give up…for the big story in your life even at old age…what would happen to such people like Heidi Jürgensen? They would be rich and powerful. But they will never be wise. Why? Simple answer. They will not see there is a brother like me who has all the talents needed to make it big in life.

But he is ignorant to a great future only concerned about his interests right before his eyes. But you as a witch know he can be used for you to achieve your dreams. Instead to block and limit his future you push him to greatness. You force him to be successful in life…big. When he falls, you lift him up. When he falls again you kick his ass to get up and running again. And…when the time has eventually come he made it big in life. You come to him, open your both hands and ask for your share of his success. You get from him what you yourself would have never gotten in life.

You see…enemies are strong…no problem. They can fight you many times over…no problem. But witches and wizards are never wise. When you follow Jesus Christ and your men of God no matter your circumstances, where you come from, your age…before you die even in your last hour you will make it…and make it big. Not what happens to you along the way is your judgement only stepping stones. What you can fully testify about on your dead bed is all that matters. The witches and wizards in your life can only declare defeat by confessing they have lived without wisdom. God wants us to take dominion over the world which means to use wisdom to rule time and space. Enemies witches and wizards can never have this wisdom…only the innocent wise men.”

“And us ladies,” was Susanne Fröhlich quick to respond.

“And you…wise ladies.” I smiled.

“There you go!” added Franz Kleve and laughed into the night. The fire was about to go off.