MTN Organizes Blood Donation To Show Love

MTN has organized blood donation exercises in the Ashanti regional capital to assist the stocking of the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital Blood bank.

The exercise which took place concurrently at the Opoku Ware And St. Louis Senior High Schools is expected to get 3500 pints of blood for the KATH blood bank.

Many students enthusiastically lined up to donate their blood to help save lives, on a day which is marked around the world as a day of love.

“I want to be the valentine of anybody who needs blood in this month that’s why am joining the donation today.” One student, Mark Asiama, a form two student of OWASS told this reporter.

The General Manager, Northern Sector Business District, Nii Adotey Mingle said it is MTN’s way of showing love to people who would need blood at the hospital for any reason.

He recounted that MTN has been doing this for the past nine years, showing love in a special way on Valentine’s day.

Nii Mingle noted that with one of the main pillars of the MTN foundation being Health, one of the most important ways to show love to a patient is donating your blood ‘which means giving life to our neighbours’.

According to him, Ghana has an annual blood deficit of about 40 per cent hence urged all Ghanaians to regularly donate to help save lives.

MTN has since 2012 received loads of awards recognizing their contribution towards saving precious lives in the country.

The Head of Medicine Transfusion Unit at KATH, Dr. Shirley Owusu Ofori, thanked MTN for their commitment to saving lives through sharing blood regularly.

She urged other corporate organizations to pick special days of the year to support blood donations.

“A country without donors is a country whose health is at risk”, she emphasized.

She said there would not be the need for blood if, for a country like Ghana, 270,000 to 400,000 blood donors, encouraging as many people as possible to donate.

“Unfortunately we are not there, and the increasing demand for blood for surgeries and emergencies is also there hence would always plead for people to donate voluntarily”. She insisted.