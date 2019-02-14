Modern Ghana logo

Scientists Can't Prove God Wrong Yet Only A Few Believe In God...
Opinion | Feb 14, 2019

Will Sugardem or Pepperdem women win this Valentines Day ?

By Tuntum Nahana Akosua
It's Valentine's Day. Its popular opinion that women are plenty so men don't need to worry about finding a woman, women have to do their best to find and keep a man. Otherwise a woman offering sugar, will wipe the man tears after the former offers them pepper.

#ThePepperdem ministries, of which one of the leaders is Lydia Forson, promotes feminism, while Sugardem, pioneered by Afia Pokuaa ( Adom radio host and editor at large at Multimedia) promotes catering to men.

The popular opinion is that women of Sugardem will easily win over and keep men, while women of pepperdem will die spinsters if they think it's a woman's choice not duty to cook, clean and be a traditional woman. Nevertheless, there are women who do all the domestic duties and are still unmarried. While women who believe in the pepperdem ministries theories, have found men who love them and have put a ring on it.

The everlasting debate that has gone on for centuries continues, who is a woman ? And who is a woman worthy of a man ?

Happy Valentine's Day !

http://lydiaforson.com/official-statement-pepper-dem-ministries/ ( Link to Pepperdem ministries statement)

Tuntum Nahana Akosua, © 2019

I am an Akyem and Akuapem. Who loves to write, learn, discuss politics and women's issues. I also love to read. I have an undergraduate degree in English literature and Creative Writing and a Masters in Creative Writing.

