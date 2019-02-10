Validity Of Passport Booklets Extended To 10years

The Minister of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration has extended the validity of Ghana's ordinary passport booklets from five to 10years.

The extension for passport booklets takes effect from 31st March, 2019.

The government through the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and Regional Integration in a memo all of the country’s foreign missions stated, “Missions are hereby informed that government has decided to extend validity of ordinary passport booklets issues to qualified Ghanaian applicants from five years to ten years (5-10 years) with effect from 31st March, 2019. The processing fees remain the same until further notice.”

This comes after an online petition collecting signatures to get the government to increase the validity had received more than 10,000 endorsements few months ago.

However, the cost of processing passports in Ghana remains GHc 50 and GHc100 for regular and express services respectively.