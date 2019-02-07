Women Leaders Challenged To Add Value To Themselves

Dr. Stella Agyenim Boateng, the Human Resource Director of the Volta River Authority (VRA) has urged women leaders to be deliberate in adding value to themselves and purposeful in building their personal brands.

Speaking on the theme, “The X-Factor”, at the Executive Women Network’s (EWN) first Speaker Series of 2019, Dr. Agyenim Boateng, challenged participants to find their competitive advantage and leverage it to add value to their organisations and society as a whole.

The Speaker Series, a learning and networking platform developed by EWN, seeks to inspire, empower and support members and women leaders to fully realise their potential through case studies, practical life and career lessons shared over lunch or dinner.

Subject matter and industry experts facilitate the sessions, which has grown in popularity over the last two years.

Sharing thoughts on discovering and leveraging one’s competitive edge, Dr. Agyenim Boateng said “defining and showcasing your uniqueness - what separates you from the pack can be the ticket to long-standing success in your career”

She continued “In today’s hyper-competitive work environment, staying ahead means you need to find real solutions to problems that confront the organisation or the customer. As a leader, you must figure out what your competitive advantage is, leverage it to add value in a way that no one else can. Doing this consistently enables you to build a personal brand that is trusted, reliable and sustainable”.

She also urged women leaders to bold and assertive in their career choices.

The Executive Women Network (EWN) is Ghana’s pre-eminent non-profit organisation for professional and women entrepreneurs. Since its formation in 2016, the Network has been instrumental in inspiring action, empowering and supporting members and women leaders to be influential in their organisations and beyond.

