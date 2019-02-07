Modern Ghana logo

FEATURED: A Letter To My Fellow Ghanaians! –the Ten Years Challenge...
Columnists OnAIR
body-container-line
2 hours ago | Education

COCOBOD Builds Six-Classroom Block at Akutreso

By Modern Ghana

The Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of COCOBOD has built a six-classroom block for the people of Akutreso, a predominantly cocoa farming community in the Adansi South District.

Madam Margaret Frimpong-Ayerakwa, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Manager of the Division, said it formed part of efforts at eliminating child labour in the cocoa growing areas.

COCOBOD was eager to support the development of education through the construction of school building in the rural communities.

She added that a number of these school structures had already been provided across the country.

She reminded the people to put premium on girl-child education and said COCOBOD would do everything to encourage girl-child education.

Mr. Francis Ankomah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), spoke of the need to make sure that those benefiting from the COCOBOD Scholarship 'are indeed children and wards of cocoa farmers'.

He expressed discomfort with the situation where majority of the scholarship beneficiaries 'are selected from the cities and urban areas'.

That needed to change - it should not be continued.

The DCE appealed to COCOBOD to see to the restart of construction works on abandoned cocoa roads.

—GNA

Education
Powered By Modern Ghana
Volta Region Bags Awards In 2018 Academic Year
MP Wants GETFund To Complete E-Block in Tema West
Revert To Trimester System---IFEST
MTN Donates Science Sets To Two Schools In Ashanti Region
TOP STORIES

John Mahama Leads NDC Protest Dubbed ''They Are Killing Us"

4 hours ago

‘Bloody Widow’: Former First Lady Nana Konadu Condemns Minor...

4 hours ago

Advertise Here | $10 per day

body-container-line