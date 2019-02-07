COCOBOD Builds Six-Classroom Block at Akutreso

The Cocoa Health and Extension Division (CHED) of COCOBOD has built a six-classroom block for the people of Akutreso, a predominantly cocoa farming community in the Adansi South District.

Madam Margaret Frimpong-Ayerakwa, the Deputy Ashanti Regional Manager of the Division, said it formed part of efforts at eliminating child labour in the cocoa growing areas.

COCOBOD was eager to support the development of education through the construction of school building in the rural communities.

She added that a number of these school structures had already been provided across the country.

She reminded the people to put premium on girl-child education and said COCOBOD would do everything to encourage girl-child education.

Mr. Francis Ankomah, the District Chief Executive (DCE), spoke of the need to make sure that those benefiting from the COCOBOD Scholarship 'are indeed children and wards of cocoa farmers'.

He expressed discomfort with the situation where majority of the scholarship beneficiaries 'are selected from the cities and urban areas'.

That needed to change - it should not be continued.

The DCE appealed to COCOBOD to see to the restart of construction works on abandoned cocoa roads.

—GNA