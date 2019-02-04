‘Refrain From Early Sex’ - Gender activist urges teenage girls

Monica Dede Odonkor

A Takoradi-based gender activist, Ms Monica Dede Odonkor, has expressed concern over the increasing rate of teenage pregnancy in some parts of the Sekondi-Takoradi Metropolis, particularly the coastal communities.

She has, therefore, called on all stakeholders to work hard to address the issue.

“This situation has caused an increase in the vicious circle of poverty and illiteracy among others in these areas,” she asserted.

She also called on teenage girls to refrain from sex resulting in an unwanted pregnancy but concentrate on their studies and respect their parents and authority.

Madam Dede Odankor, who is also the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the Aroma Universal Foundation, a non-governmental organisation, gave the advice when she interacted with about 400 first year students of Takoradi Senior High School (TADISCO).

It was part of a campaign to sensitise students on the dangers associated with teenage pregnancy and abortion.

According to her, 16 million adolescent girls worldwide, aged 15-19 years, give birth each year, which contributes about 11 percent of all births worldwide.

She reminded parents that it is their responsibility to, at any point in time, know the whereabouts of their girl children, particularly when they go out after school now that series of kidnapping cases have been recorded in the area.

“You have heard what has happened to some of your female colleagues. Unfortunately, they have been kidnapped, so please be careful when dealing with people you hardly know,” she advised.

Madam Mavis Twumwaa Appiah, a midwife at the Kwesimintsim Government Hospital who was a resource person, urged the students to take all the advice seriously in order not to become liabilities to their parents after school.

Source: Daily Guide