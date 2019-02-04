NDC USA Declares Full Support For Mahama's "Boot-For-Boot"

Former President John Mahama

Executives of the main opposition National Democratic Congress (NDC) chapter of the United States of America (USA) have thrown their weight behind former President John Mahama's declaration of 'Boot-For-Boot' violent match against the ruling NPP in next year's general elections.

John Mahama sent a strong signal that the NDC will match the NPP 'boot-for-boot' in the 2020 general elections if the current NPP government attempts to use intimidation tactics on NDC members.

This comes in the wake of the bloody electoral violence recorded last week Thursday during the Ayawaso West Wuogon Bye-elections which saw the NPP Candidate Lydia Seyram Alhassan emerged winner.

According to Mr. Mahama, “NDC is not going to joke in 2020, and he is sounding a warning to the NPP that he and his party will match NPP boot for boot”.

A statement issued by the party in the USA and signed by its Secretary, Steve Dei indicated "The NDC USA fully backs the call by the ex-President, His Excellency President Mahama on NDC members to be ready to meet these unguarded acts of the NPP at full strength.

"Ex-President Mahama did not err in any way, in making this call; we fully support and will forever support him".

Below is the full statement

NDC USA CONDEMNS THE STATE OF INSECURITY IN GHANA

The NDC USA has noted with grave disappointment that the NPP Government is gradually creating the necessary conditions to destabilize the country. The apex of which is the brutalities unleashed on innocent and law abiding citizens at the Ayawaso West Wuogon Constituency by-election held on Thursday, January 31, 2019.

We categorically and unequivocally condemn this despicable lawlessness and disturbances which are ‘UnGhanaian’ and have the potential to plunge the country into a political and social turmoil.

When there is a monopoly of violence by the Government which prides itself with being in possession of the state security apparatus, it is imperative to caution that, power rests in the minds of the people and not with the Government; also popular forces can defeat the forces of Government.

Our beloved country which prides itself with a high sense of security for its citizenry in the eyes of the world has now been besieged with terror and fear.

The state insecurity the citizens of Ghana are experiencing now stems from the actions of President Nana Akuffo Addo and the NPP Government’s trained macho men, the Invisible Forces who have been operating at a free range in the guise of Special Weapons and Tactics (SWAT) Police.

In the recent time, these invisible-Delta forces are seen as:

Attacking Judges in court,

Attacking Police stations and freeing their members in trouble;

Brutalizing Ashanti Regional Security Coordinator.

Terrorizing Directors of Health at Tamale Regional Hospital.

Mr. President under your Government, we have seen some officials of your administration inciting the public against Journalists who are exposing corruption in their bid to reduce the corruption that, you have promised to fight but have abysmally failed to do and instead, institutionalized it.

Ghanaian are being terrorized, oppressed and suppressed

The last straw that has broken the camel’s back is the attempt to disenfranchise the electorates, especially NDC members, senior members and even Parliamentarians by the intimidation, indiscriminate shootings and assaults that were displayed by the Invisible Forces. Under the laws of Ghana, Parliamentarians are supposed to have some protection, but your invisible forces attacked Hon. Sam George without regard to his status, and the King of ‘rule of law’ is silent about this? How can you be silent, when our lawmakers are being assaulted, is it the case you don’t care? Or they acted upon your command?

The NDC USA fully backs the call by the ex-President, His Excellency President Mahama on NDC members to be ready to meet these unguarded acts of the NPP at full strength. Ex-President Mahama did not err in any way, in making this call. We fully support and will forever support him. In addition, let it be sounded in the corridors of the Akufo-Addo Government that these numerous acts of lawlessness and Government’s use of extreme oppression, are enough a recipe to invite other political disturbances with the tendency of plunging the country into chaos and eroding our democratic credentials. The overall consequence will be to turn the country back on the progress we have chalked so far as a nation.

It must be noted that the NDC USA will not sit unconcerned for the NPP Government to substitute ‘the Rule of Law’ for ‘the Rule of Impunity’ it is our expectation that, the President, as a matter of urgency, will bring those perpetrators of the shootings and lawlessness to justice.

Mr. President this is not a call for an investigation, rather it’s a demand for justice, for, you do know the members of the Invisible forces you deployed, just let them face the law, Justice now!

Signed.

Steve Dei

Secretary - NDC-USA