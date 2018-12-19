Who Controls The Past Controls The Future

Government’s introduction of the Public Holidays (Amendment) Bill, 2018 to Parliament is a step further in its long-standing effort to entrench a falsified version of Ghana’s political history in order to attain a certain politico - ethnocentric design.

The bill when passed into law will mean that the 21st September holiday in honour of the contribution of Kwame Nkrumah to the independence struggle is obliterated. In its place, it seeks to institute 4th August, the day of the formation of the United Gold Coast Convention (UGCC) as Founders’ Day.

In truth, the UGCC which was stillborn on 4th August 1947 was in effect then an appendage of the Western Colonial setup with no clear vision and roadmap on how to attain independence and for that matter the day of its birth cannot be emblematic of Ghana's independence struggle!

On the contrary, it was rather through the relentless agitations of the masses, students and workers under the banner of the CPP that propelled the attainment of independence!

Worst still, 1st July which commemorates our total independence as a Republic, with Nkrumah as the first elected Republican President is to be scrapped if this feckless bill is passed into law. Interestingly, it is rather instituting 7th January as a holiday as if Ghana’s history began in 1993.

It is clear that this manoeuvre by government is an attempt to remove Nkrumah from history. But it is not just about Nkrumah. History is the sequence of events that led to the lives we lead today; understanding it is crucial to know how we can further transform and bring change to society and our lives.

At this juncture, permit us to add that it is not amusing at all that in the face of the unspeakable misery, grinding poverty and acute unemployment that is besetting Ghanaians; Government could afford the luxury of tinkering with our well documented political history instead of attempting to fulfil their cornucopia of promises. Where is the nirvana of jobs and opportunities you promised the youth?

We, the Revisionist Resistance Movement are making a clarion call on all right-thinking and well-meaning Ghanaians to join us in fighting against this clandestine attempt to foist on us a conjured up version of our political history.

In view of this, the Revisionist Resistance Movement would be embarking on a series of programmes to champion this agenda. This begins with a Public Forum today 18th December 2018 at 4:00 pm in the Main Auditorium of the Ghana Academy of Arts and Sciences on the Theme, “Resisting Historical Revisionism: Our Fight Against The Public Holidays (Amendment) Bill, 2018”. All are cordially invited to this programme.

Thank you,

Anuga Fortunate (0558370701)

For and on behalf of RRM