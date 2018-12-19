Goosie Tanoh Accuses NDC Members of Intimidation

National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbeareship aspirant, Goosie Tanoh, has acccused opponents of intimidation against members of his campaign team, especially at the regional level of the party.

According to him, his team has encountered these unfortunate incidents in the course of their campaign across the country.

Speaking to the media after interacting with Minority MPs in parliament, Goosie Tanoh however said he is optimistic about his chances in the race.

“I think that they appreciated the message, and I believe that it will probably influence some of them to vote for me. We are not interested in intimidating somebody or forcing anyone to vote for us. We believe that the fairer the playing field is, it promotes unity in the party, and any attempt to intimidate people and direct their attention to a particular formula is not going to work. It will create disunity in the party.”

“We are cataloguing all this intimidation by various levels of the party and so at the appropriate time we will release them so that everybody has an idea”, he added.

Goosie Tanoh gets more endorsements

The race to choose who leads the NDC into the 2020 elections, is getting intense as Goosie Tanoh and his contenders jostle for the support of delegates across the country.

Mr. Tanoh has been hailed by some delegates who openly endorse him and pledge their support to vote massively for ''their own''.

He received such endorsements when he visited Awutu Senya West and Gomoa East constituencies to canvass for votes.

Constituency and branch executives of the party in both constituencies who indicated their resolve to campaign for Goosie Tanoh, described him as the best amongst all the presidential aspirants.

Goosie Tanoh, Mahama and others pick forms for NDC flagbearer

Goosie Tanoh as well as former president John Mahama, Alban Bagbin, Sylvester Mensah and Joshua Alabi , have all picked up their forms and submitted same.

Ekow Spio Garbrah, Stephen Atubiga, and Nurideen Iddrissu have also picked their nomination forms but are yet to submit them as that opportunity closes today, Tuesday.

Meanwhile, two of the flagbearer hopefuls, Kojo Bonsu and Elikplim Agbemava have pulled out of the race.

In the case of Elikplim Agbemava, he has declared his support for former president John Mahama.

