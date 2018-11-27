Modern Ghana logo

1 hour ago | Other Weird News

Thailand Holds Big Birthday Party For Wild Monkeys

This may sound quite weird and strange but believe it or not, a village in Thailand filled picnic tables with snacks and sweets for the wild monkeys as part of what's become an annual "birthday party" for the creatures.

The town of Lopburi marked the annual Monkey Party by putting out picnic tables filled with fruit, candy, ice cream and juice for the monkeys, which live in and around the town's Buddhist temple.

The tradition is a mass birthday party for the locally loved animals, residents said.

Footage from the event shows the monkeys visiting with members of the crowd and even climbing on some spectators' heads.

---UPI

