1D1F: Akufo-Addo’s Daughter Inspect Site For Shea Processing Factory

The first daughter of president Akufo-Addo,Mrs.Valerie Obaze has inspected pieces of land for the construction of a shea nut processing factory in Busunu in the Northern region of Ghana.

Accompanied by her husband,Stanley Obaze and team of investors,led by Madam Claire Cassey,they inspected two pieces of land in Kawankura,few meters away from Busunu and another piece of land at Laribanga for possible comparison and selection.

Addressing chiefs,elders and people of Busunu at the Busunu-Wuras' palace, the Deputy Chief of Staff,Lawyer Abu Jinapor said he was delighted as a proud son of the land that such a huge project,which is one of its kind,was being realized in the district.

According to him,the project initially was not meant for the district, but he had to lobby the investors to "bring it home",adding that, the factory when completed will serve the entire Gonjaland and Northern Ghana at large.

It was his hope that the factory when entirely done,would go a long way to empower the women and create jobs for the teaming youth.

Processes he disclosed,have begun in earnest to provide the people of Busunu a Police Training Depot.

He donated a cash sum of Ghc1000,canned drinks among others to the Busunu Tuntiaya Shea butter processing association in support of their activities.

Mrs.Valerie Obaze,the firstborn of the first gentlemen of the land,His excellency Nana Akuffo-Addo in a brief remark thanked the people of Busunu for the hospitality.She disclosed that globally,the shea nut processing business is worth three(3) billion United State Dollars and said they were ready to develop the community with the help of the people.

The DCE of West Gonja District,hon.Saeed Muhazu said the project was completely removed from central or local government.

According to him,the district was benefiting from the huge project courtesy the effort, plea and lobbying skills of Lawyer Abu Jinapor.

He touted the Deputy chief of staff as an honest politician who has been very supportive to the district and the people of Gonjaland.

The Busunu Wura in a speech read on his behalf thanked the team for choosing Busunu.

He said the team couldn't have made any better choice, since,Busunu has the largest land in the district and can generate the needed raw materials, shea nuts to feed the industry all-year round.Busunu which is centrally located he disclosed,is the only community in the district with three women groups trained in shea butter production with enough labour force,and a warehouse.

He encouraged the people to vote YES for the proposed Savannah region.

Busunu Wura decorated the first daughter and her team with the Gonja smocks as a symbol of flood tide joy in the heart ("Amabange").

Mr.Seidu Asumah,Secretary of Tuntiaya Shea butter association said the goal of the association which started in 2005 was to support women to cater for their families and communities in areas of health, education and sanitation.

The association with a membership base of 40 he disclosed,was currently bedevilled with many challenges,despite the successes chalked over the years.

The establishment of the factory which he described as very timely and in line with government's policy of one-district,one-factory will go a long way to add value and boost processing of shea butter in the district and country at large.

The team among other things, inspected the raw materials as well as the shea nut processing machines at Busunu.

Source:Ananpansah B Abraham