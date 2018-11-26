Tema Hosts Police Endurance Walk

The Tema Regional Police Command on Saturday kick started this year's National Police week celebration in the Region with an endurance walk.

The walk commenced from Ashaiman through some principal streets of Tema and ended at Community Nine with aerobics.

Speaking to the Ghana News Agency on the sidelines of the event, The Tema Regional Police Commander, Deputy Commissioner Of Police (DCOP) Edward Johson Akrofi -Oyirifi said, the endurance walk was undertaken by all regional commands across the country simultaneously.

DCOP Akrofi-Oyirifi added that, the police service as part of its social mandate, must ensure that its personnel were strong and fit to answer the call to duty at any moment.

He further stated that endurance walk had come to stay and would be observed across the country every year.

The Ghana Ports and Habours Authority (GPHA) Securty Manager, Lieutenant Joseph Punamane, also told the Ghana news Agency that, the endurance walk was a good initiative which will help foster unity among the various security services in the country

He again noted that the security services must establish cordial relationship with the public to win their trust and support which he believed, the endurance walk would help to acheive.

Hundreds of security personnel from the Ghana National Fire Service, Ghana Armed Forces, Ghana Immigration Service, Tema Port security and civilians participated in the walk.

