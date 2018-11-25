May The Almighty God Rest Your Soul In Eternal Peace—Pharmaceutical Society To Agyarko

More organisations continue to pay glowing tribute to the late Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko, Member of Parliament (MP) for Ayawaso West Wuogon, who passed on Wednesday 21st November 2018.

The latest group to extend their sympathies is the Pharmaceutical Society of Ghana (PSGH).

The umbrella organisation of Pharmacists in Ghana is shocked over the sadden death of the late MP.

A statement signed by the President of PSGH, Benjamin Botwe, said Mr Agyarko's passing had brought great pain to the people of Ghana.

'Today we mourn the passing of a distinguished pharmacist, astute politician and a great son of Ghana who has left an indelible imprint in the history of our noble profession,' it said.

Mr Agyarko was a fellow of the Ghana College of Pharmacist and a Member of Parliament for Ayewaso West Wuogon.

'His legacy would always remain immortalised in the annals of the pharmacy profession in Ghana.

'Farewell and rest in peace Hon. Emmanuel Kyeremanteng Agyarko - leader, pharmacist and a true politician. The PSGH will never forget you,' the statement said.

It said the late Kyeremanteng Agyarko would forever remain in the hearts of the Pharmaceutical Society.

'May the Almighty God rest your soul in eternal peace.'

---Ghana News Agency