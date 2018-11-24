Voltic And Total Collaborate For Recycling Project

The quest to make good use of plastic waste has been given a major boost since two big companies have come together to initiate moves to recycle plastic wastes in Ghana.

Voltic Ghana Limited (Voltic) in collaboration with Total Petroleum Ghana Limited (Total) have unveiled a plastic collection project to tackle proper management of plastic waste from households in the streets of Accra and Tema Metropolis.

The initiative dubbed 'Recycle' is in line with Voltic's waste segregation and disposal project, which it has run since 2015.

Speaking on the project at the launch, the Managing Director of Voltic, Francois Gazania said the Coca-Cola Company and all its bottling partners like Voltic are leading the industry to help collect and recycle a bottle or can for every one we sell by 2030.

The launch of Recycle demonstrate our commitment towards working together with partners to help Voltic collect its post -consumer waste as the company plans the recycling value chain.

He said 'I am proud of this partnership with Total Petroleum Ghana and Coliba Ghana. Total is on board to make the containers accessible to the public through its wide network of service stations.

As Coliba Ghana works with the waste pickers, empting and aggregating enough plastics for bulk sale.

Coliba is a plastic recycling startup that uses innovative approach to help homes, businesses and communities start recycling programmes through an incentive based model while working hand in hand with waste pickers to build effective recovery and collection network for plastic waste solely.

Coliba will empower waste pickers, connect them to waste bins and help create market for them with regards to PET plastic bottles by buying back for recycling.

Recycle is a collection and segregation drive championed by Voltic, Total Petroleum Ghana and Coliba, Ghana. The project seeks to provide alternative bins at 40 locations mainly Total Service Stations and encouraging consumers to segregate their plastics.

The project also empowers women waste pickers by mapping each community waste picker to a bin to collect and sell back to Coliba with great value and pride.

The Managing Director of Total, Eric Fanchini, said 'it was a pleasure to partner this worthwhile project as Total continuously seeks sustainable and innovative ways of investing back in the community. This ties in with the company's values and commitment to providing better energy options.

The recycling will not only safeguard the environment, but the waste will be converted into new resources for development, which is an added advantage.'

'Total has currently made provision for these recycling containers at its service stations at Atomic Energy, ACP, East Legon, Oxford Street, Tema Hospital road, Ashaiman Motorway 1, Tema Main Harbour, Tema Community 1, Motorway 1, 37 Total Station, Liberation Road, La Paz, Liberia Road and Achimota Stations with other service stations to be added soon. The company is also fuelling the tricycles which will gather the plastics for recycling.'

The public are entreated to look out for these containers in any of the Total Service Stations, as part of their responsibility in managing plastics waste in saving the environment.

Voltic Ghana Limited has a 23-year track record in Ghana, and employs more than 434 staff across two bottling facilities, supplying a broad range of ready to drink non-alcoholic products in the soft drinks, water and juice categories.

Established in 1951, Total Petroleum Ghana Limited is a locally listed oil marketing company with over 4,700 Ghanaian shareholders. The company has a retail network of 251 service stations across the ten regions of the country with activities spanning the Aviation, Bitumen and Mining businesses. The company provides expertise on engine performance and reduction in fuel consumption through premium quality fuels, lubricants and car care products.

---Ghana News Agency