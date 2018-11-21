NUGS Outdoors A 5 Member Transition Team To Ensure A Smooth Handing Over

The National Union of Ghana Students remains the largest mass student movement in the Republic of Ghana. Since its inception over 52 years ago, the Union has remained committed to championing the welfare of students and to the protection of academic Freedom in Ghana.

The Union on the 10th of November elected new set of executives at its 52nd Annual Unity Congress held at the Pentecost University College.

This Congress saw the Election of Mohamed S. Gombilla as the 52nd President of the Union.

The incumbent executives in conjunction with the executives Elect at a joint meeting on Monday, 19th November, 2018, named a 5 member Committe to ensure a smooth transition of power to the New Leadership.

Members of the Committees are:

1. Amoakohene Frank - President

2. Gombilla S Mohammed - President Elect

3. Solomon Ananpansah - Programs and Projects Secretary

4. Narh Jones - Programs and Projects Secretary Elect

5. Osei Yeboah Richard - Cheif Justice.

The handing over is expected to see the attendance of Alumni, Government officials, members of the diplomatic Corp and Civil Society Organizing.