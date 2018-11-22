Mutawakilu Says Liquidity Challenges To Blame For Recent Dumsor



Minority Spokesperson on Mines and Energy, Adam Mutawakilu, has downplayed reasons given by GRIDCo to be the exact cause of the recent unannounced power cuts in Accra.

According to him, the real cause of the interruption of power supply is as a result of liquidity challenges.

He was speaking in an interview with Accra-based Citi Fm.

Despite the installation of some power generation plants, Ghanaians continue to experience erratic power supply popularly referred to 'dumsor'.

Residents in the national capital Accra have been complaining about blackouts across the city.

The situation according to the Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo), is a result of a drop in the supply of gas to the Aboadze Thermal Plant in the Western Region.

But Adam Mutawakilu insists that GRIDCO's explanation is not tenable especially when there is supposed to be a power reserve margin that can be utilized in times of such shortfalls.

“The issue is that there are serious liquidity challenges in the power sector irrespective of the many assurances by the government. This government is misapplying the ESLA bond that John Mahama introduced to leverage the energy sector.”

“It is evident that 'dumsor' is coming back. The excuses given by VRA and GRIDCO are not reasonable. If you talk about Aboadze thermal plant having challenges, we have the excess power of 804 MegaWatts so they should have excess capacity in the power sector so that when one plant gooes down, another one functions. So that explanation given should not be accepted by Ghanaians; they should take it with a pinch of salt, he added.

Full statement by GRIDCO

Ghana Grid Company Limited (GRIDCo) wishes to inform the general public of power supply challenges experienced yesterday November 19, 2018, during the peak periods between 7 pm and 9 pm.

This was as a result of a sudden drop in gas pressure at Aboadze which caused a reduction in power generation from the West. GRIDCo had to call on other thermal plants in Tema to restore full power supply.

GRIDCo assures the general public that there is enough generation to meet power demand. We are working with all power generators to ensure continuous supply to all customers and will keep the public informed of further developments.

We deeply regret any inconvenience caused. GRIDCo thanks you for your patience and cooperation.

