Take advantage of government's flagship initiatives and social interventions - Municipal Chief Executive for Savelgu

Hajia Ayishetu Seidu, Municipal Chief Executive for Savelgu in the Northern Region has urged residents of the Municipality to take advantage of government's flagship initiatives and social interventions.

She said the initiatives, namely the Planting for Food and Jobs, Free Senior High Schools, One-District one-Factory, the Planting for Food and Exports, the Youth Employment Agency and the Nation Builders Corp were introduced to ease the financial burden of parents, improve Ghana's economic status and provide jobs for the youth.

Hajia Seidu gave the advice when she meet with some residents in the municipality to explain to them the benefits of the government's programmes during her community visitations.

The communities visited were Diare, Kpalung, Dinga, Larigu, Gbanga, Tumahi, Kukuobila, Dikpuni, Totenyili, Tindan, Tigla, Kanshegu, Botingli, Yemo, Kodushegu Nyolu, Bihinayili Yeziegu, Zaazi, Pigu, Kadia, Pong Tamale, Moglaa, Tarikpaa Sankpeni and many others.

She said President Akufo-Addo led government have the citizens at heart and has therefore introduced the programmes to soften the burden of the citizens.

Hajia Seidu said the priority of the Savelugu Municipal Assembly (SMA) is to propagate government's agenda by promoting education, health, sanitation and agricultural.

This she said will be used to develop the human resource capital and help promote economic growth to uplift the living standards of the citizenry.

The MCE reiterated the assembly's commitment to develop and empower its residents economically by supporting them with cash and urged them to apply and access the Micro and Small Loans Company facility to expand their business.

She said the assembly had so far supported 270 out of 550 Persons With Disabilities (PWDs) with cash and ruminants to make them more self-sufficient and improve their living standards.

The support, she said was the utilization of the three per cent share of the District Assemblies Common Fund (DACF) allocated to the PWDs, adding that, 73 beneficiaries received three ruminants (Sheep) each, whiles the rest received an amount of GHC700 to expand their businesses.

'Also 34 of the PWDs, who choose to take advantage of the planting for food and jobs received farming inputs and GHC800 each to go into farming.'

Hajia Seidu called for severe punishment for men who sexually abuse girls, to deter them from violating the rights of the girl child.

She said parents have the responsibility to support their girl child by giving given them education and urged the girls to inspire and take their education seriously and compete with their male counterparts.

Hajia Seidu said the assembly, through the National Disaster Management Organisation, supported over 200 displaced people with relief items such as rice, oil, mosquito nets and coils at Nakpanzoo, whilst Chahi Yalpalsi, Yiworgu, Kanshegu are yet to receive their items following the torrential rains that hit parts of the municipality.

'Dipali, Adayili, Savelugu Nabogu, Kukuobila and Nakpanzoo are yet to benefit from the national distribution of items to flood areas'.

She said the assembly, in partnership with Resilience in Northern Ghana, an NGO, has provided hand washing equipment to the Dipali and Yemo schools and Kukuobila, Pigu and Bunglung Chips Compounds.

'Others are Savelugu Hospital, Pong-Tamale and Savelugu RCH and Diari Health Centre.

'Also, the assembly organises clean up exercises on monthly basis in the various communities and the recent one was at Kanshegu where choked gutters were desilted.'

She called on Chiefs, Opinion and Religious Leaders to support President Akufo-Addo to succeed and appealed to the citizenry to desist from making statements that has the tendency to jeopardise the peace and unity of the municipality and the nation at large.

GNA

By Amadu Kamil Sanah, GNA