Bawumia Attends UN Medal Ceremony In Lebanon

The Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, on Monday left Accra for Lebanon to witness the award of United Nations Medals to Ghana's Contingent attached to the United Nations Interim Force in Lebanon (UNIFIL).

This is the first time that the president or vice president has visited Ghanaian troops in Lebanon, although Ghana has supported UNIFIL with troops since the inception of the mission 40 years ago.

A statement issued by Mr Frank Agyei-Twum, the Director of Communication at the Office of the Vice President, said the 850 officers and Men of the contingent, GHANBATT 85, have been deployed with UNIFIL for the past five months.

It said they had been engaged to promote peace and security in the troubled Middle Eastern country, especially on its southern border with Israel.

The key operational tasks of the battalion during the one-year of deployment include monitoring violations of the Blue Line, conducting day and night patrols, maintaining security, escorting humanitarian convoys and protection of civilians.

As part of the Civil Military Co-operation activities, UNIFIL GHANBATT 85, during its tour of peacekeeping duties, also assisted civilians in the form of medical aid, educational lectures, basic skills training in first aid and donation of relief items.

Vice President Bawumia would use the opportunity to meet the Government and leadership of Lebanon and interact with the Ghanaian community.

The Vice President returns to Accra on Friday, November 22, 2018.