V/Region: Chonke chief appeals for motorable roads

The Chiefs and people of Chonke Traditional area in the Krachi Ntumuru District of the Volta Region have appealed to the government to fix some abandoned roads in the area, to reduce post-harvest loses recorded by farmers.

Most of the roads in Krachi Ntumuru are in deplorable state, as most road contractors working on various roads within the town vacated the sites immediately after the National Democratic Congress (NDC) government left power in 2017.

In the district, roads linking from Borea, Chinderi, Banda and Zongo Macheri to the main Eastern corridor road keep deteriorating, making it virtually immotorable. Daily activities in these communities become complicated since one is easily discouraged from plying the dusty road filled with deep potholes.

Daasebre Kwame Bonja II, Paramount Chief of the Chonke Traditional Area, appealed to the President, Nana Akufo Addo to continue the abandoned projects left by the previous government, especially roads within the northern part of the Volta Region.

This the chief said has become a barrier to development and business in the Ntumuru district, and pledged to show support should the NPP government listen to their pleas.

He added that, the road helped the farmers in the area to transport their yams to the market, but since the roads are not in a good state, they keep recording post-harvest loses.

Nana Daasebre Atamafowiesi Bonja II, said this at a durbar of the chiefs and people of Chonke Traditional Area to climax the annual yam festival at Borae no 2.

The area also lacks other infrastructure, leading to high migration especially by its youth.

According to the chief, the area lacks potable water and electricity.

On health, Daasebre Bonja appealed to the government to upgrade the Borae Clinic to an advanced healthcare centre, as the distance to the nearest hospital is over 50 miles away.

The chief also used the durbar to appeal for a district hospital since the area has none.

He finally pledged the readiness of the traditional area to release acres of land for developmental projects when the need arises.

Meanwhile, the Minister for Inner Cities and Zongo Development, who doubles as the MP for Madina Constituency, Abubakari Sadiq Boniface, who read a speech on behalf of the Vice President. Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, urged the Chiefs in the area to come together as they work with the government to ensure development.

He said their pleas will be taken into consideration whiles they work together as one people for development.

By: Albert Kuzor|citinewsroom.com|Ghana