New Brong-Ahafo Regional Peace Council Unveiled

Mr. Evans Opoku-Bobie, the Brong-Ahafo Regional Minister, on Wednesday advised the newly-constituted Regional Peace Council to be innovative and develop realistic conflict prevention mechanisms to resolve political and traditional conflicts in the Region.

He said the role of the Peace Council was paramount, if the Region could enjoy lasting peace, and social cohesion, hence the need for the Council to be proactive enough to build on and strengthen the prevailing peace in Brong-Ahafo.

Mr. Opoku-Bobie gave the advice in a speech read on his behalf at the investiture of the 13-member Regional Peace Council in Sunyani.

He emphasised that peace and stability were essential tools and commodities needed to facilitate accelerated national development, adding that conflicts threatened national peace, security, development and social cohesion.

The inauguration ceremony followed the dissolution of the former Council in July 2018, which served for four years as required by the National Peace Council Act 2011.

Mr. Opoku-Bobie indicated that lack of peace slowed down development, and advised the Council to collaborate with all relevant institutions and intensify campaign for peace-building.

He underscored the need for the re-constituted Council to endeavour to bring feuding factions together, promote dialogue in settling misunderstandings, and charged it to also build the capacity of institutions to be able to resolve organisational conflicts.

Nana Agyakomah Dufie, the Paramount Queen of Asante Mampong Traditional Area, and a member of the Governing Board of the National Peace Council led the members to take the three national oaths of office, allegiance and secrecy.

Pimampim Yaw Kagbrese V, the President of the Brong-Ahafo Regional House of Chiefs and the Paramount Chief of Yeji Traditional Area in the Pru East District who presided, commended the out-gone Council members for their meritorious services and advised the members of the re-constituted one to engage them in the course of their mandate.

The new Council is chaired by the Reverend Father William Kyereh, the Administrator of the Christ the King Catholic Cathedral in Sunyani.