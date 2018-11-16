My Objective Is To Help NDC Win Election 2020 -- Muhammad Nurullah

A deputy National Communications Officer hopeful for the opposition National Democratic Congress, Mr .Muhammad Nurullah, has said that his main objective is to help wrestle power for the NDC in 2020 from the incompetent ruling NPP.

The aspirant was of the view that such an objective can be achieved by building beneficial links through effective, efficient and resilient internal and external communications respectively.

Speaking exclusively to this reporter in Accra ahead of Saturday's National Delegates Congress, Mr. Nurullah was confident that his communication background gives him the edge over other aspirants and that the delegates will give him the nod.

He added that he will help develop positive and healthy relationship not only between the party and the media but with party followers particularly the grassroots.

He pledged to deliver excellent content communication and also respond to feedbacks received by the party to help create a cordial and vibrant relationship among party followers and the outside world.

Mr. Muhammad Nurullah promised to do his best to enhance the party's communication machinery if voted for as a Deputy National Communications Officer .

He said that the outcome of the congress whether positive or otherwise, will further strengthen him to work hard for the NDC.

He called for peaceful national delegates congress devoid of mishaps and urged all aspirants to accept the outcome of the results in good faith.