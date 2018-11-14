GCNet Is Innovative Tax Administration And ICT Company Of The Year   

HR Manager of GCNet, Mrs. Akosua Asamoah receiving one of the awards at the 2nd Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards.

The Ghana Community Network Services Limited (GCNet) has been adjudged the Innovative Tax Administration Company of the Year and ICT Company of the Year at the second Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards in Accra.

The Ghana Accountancy and Finance Awards (GAF Awards) is a platform to recognize individuals and companies that play a significant role in the development of the accounting and finance sector while recognising the key functions within the industry that promote standards and excellent stewardship.

GCNet received the award for Innovative Tax Administration Company of the Year, in recognition of its leadership role in the design, development and deployment of the Total Revenue Integrated Processing System (tripsTM), a software for efficient tax administration.

The deployment of tripsTM for Domestic Tax Revenue Division (DTRD) in all 67 tax offices currently hooked onto the system nationwide has played a key role in the increase in domestic tax collected since 2011. From a collection threshold of GHC 3 billion recorded in 2014, to GHC 9 billion in 2015 and GHC 12 billion in 2016, collection hit GHS 15.7bn in 2017. By end of October, domestic revenue collections in 2018 through Ghana Revenue Authority’s tripsTM tax administration system stood at almost GHS 15 billion.

The company was also adjudged The ICT Company of the year due to its state of the art Tier III Data Centre and four other Data Centres operated at strategic locations across the country. This forms part of the company’s commitment to ensure data integrity and security in the space in which it operates. The Tier III Data Centre is 95% automated and operates on international models of guaranteeing 99.982% availability for Tier III facilities. The Data Centre and the other Centres cater to the need of more than 110 Customs sites and 67 Tax offices of the Ghana Revenue Authority across the country.

GCNet is the brain behind e-applications such as Ghana Customs Management Systems, Ghana Integrated Cargo Clearance Systems, e-Tax, e- Registrar, e-Payments and Integration and TIN among other innovations that include the Letter of Commitment for tracking, monitoring and repatriation of export proceeds and the Ghana Single Window Mobile App which is an information tool to facilitate access to trade related data in the trading community.

Commenting on the awards, Communications Manager of GCNet, Mrs. Aba Lokko expressed excitement about the awards. She noted that; “the recognitions have come as a result of a deliberate corporate culture of pursuing excellence in service delivery to our clientele”.

She said GCNet works to international standards but ensures local relevance in its end to end service built on integrated systems. “GCNet as a partner of Government in national development, has always collaborated with key stakeholders such as the Ministry of Trade and Industry, Ministry of Finance, Registrar-General’s Department (RGD), the Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA), Frieghtforwarders, Shipping Lines, Terminal Operators and Declarants among others, to continuously deploy new services built on a culture of excellence in service delivery, innovation, integrity and professionalism” She added.

At the recently held Ghana Business Quality Summit, GCNet was also recognised for its Premium Quality Trade Facilitation Service through the continued provision of robust solutions that have fostered trade development and enhanced revenue mobilization.

The contributions of the company to various sectors of the economy has been recognized through various awards this year. The awards include; Consultancy Service Provider of the Year won at the second edition of the Ghana Shippers Awards, the Public Sector e-Solutions Provider of the Year, I.T Personality of the Year and Digital Transformation Awards won at the 8th edition of the Ghana Information Technology and Telecommunications Awards – GITTA.

According to Mrs. Lokko, GCNet remains poised to continue to offer e-applications that are robust and user friendly to enrich customer experience while addressing existing and emerging challenges underpinned by innovation and commitment to integrity.