Chiefs Of Kunkong And Yingsala Call For Peace Between Konkonbas And Dagombas In Yendi

Sunday, November 11 2018, a meeting was organised by the Chiefs of KUNKON and YINGSALA aimed at bringing lasting peace between the two feuding factions, Konkombas and Dagombas following an unfortunate disquiet that erupted between the two peace-loving ethnic groups, which occurred a few days ago.

The meeting was well attended by all stakeholders: the MCE for Yendi Municipal Assembly, Various party Chairmen and their executives, the Clergy and the National President of KOYA including his deputy and PRO. The rest were officials of from NADMO, NCCE and representatives of the various security agencies in Yendi and development partners from 7As.

In his speech, the MCE thanked all the people and expressed that he was overwhelmed by the selfless and timely response to the call by all representatives.

The MCE indicated to the people that the August meeting coincided with the centenary of the National armistice, when the ceasefire was signed on November 11, 1918, to bring an end to the World War 1. Hence, he entreated the two feuding groups, the Konkombas and the Dagombas to draw lessons from that.

He was also quick to add that peace is the natural resource required for development, and that, especially if there is no peace, our side of the country, the Yendi Municipality and its neighbouring towns and villages will not benefit from the government's flagship programmes such as: the free SHS, the Planting for Food and Jobs , the One District One Dam, the One District One Factory among other things, which were purposefully fashioned to benefit all Ghanaians, particularly poor communities.

In his concluding remarks, ALHAJI HAMED ABUBAKARI YUSSUF advised all the feuding groups to never resort to war as a way of addressing their grievances. "The circumstance of war only diverts the expenditure of scares resources at the expense of development."

FUSHEINI IDDRISU JUNE

AG. NPP COMMUNICATIONS OFFICER

YENDI