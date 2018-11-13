Hope is coming - Goosie Tanoh assures “dejected” NDC Members

Supporters of the National Democratic Congress (NDC) across the country seems not to have gotten over the record defeat of the party during 2016 elections as they continue to accuse the party’s hierarchy of amassing wealth yet doing little to improve their lot whiles in power.

This deepening despondency and distrust from party members has greatly influenced the campaign of most Flagbearer aspirants of the NDC but one in particular has been his consistent with his message of building a party and a government that empowers and rewards astute and hardworking party members without endangering the development of the party.

Goosie Tanoh is an avowed critic of government that create structures that prioritizes the welfare of party members above that of very Ghanaian but holds a strong belief that structures can be put in place to ensure that members benefit from their hardwork.

He has throughout his campaign promised to lead the NDC into the 2020 election given strong assurances that party members would be better off under his leadership as Flagbearer.

The number one refrain in his addresses to delegates at separate meeting at Sandema, Zuaruugu, Navrongo, Talensi, Bongo, Tongo and Fumbisi, Bawku and Chiana- paga during his campaign tour of the Upper East Region, Goosie Tanoh has been ‘’I will never forget you, grassroots is in my blood and cannot let down you if you vote for me as your flagbearer’’.

Goosie Tanoh, a chief cadre and a founding member of the party is proposing a mechanism that will both ensure the activities of the party are financed by the grassroots and create job opportunities for teaming jobless members of the party.

Youth unemployment which is becoming a national security challenge affecting millions of young Ghanaians is also on his radar as the NDC Flagbearer aspirant promises to work with community members to integrate Agriculture with industry to create sustainable jobs.

Even though has been cautious with his promises to delegates on the campaign trail in order not to attract the chagrin of the grassroots, he has not held back in stating the belief that if given the nod, communities across the country would witness a major economic change.

‘’Development does not come from flagstaff house, it starts from communities like, Navrongo, Bawku, Fumbisi, Bongo etc,’’ he indicated at one of his engagements with delegates during the campaign tour.

He plans to train and educate party activists to lead development in their various communities.

Goosie Tanoh assured that resources and tools needed to push such an economic drive would be made available to ensure increased access to employment for women and youth through an initiative that would drive a shift from agriculture to agribusiness in order to both revitalize and make the industry more attractive and profitable.

‘’If we want to see all this development then we have to finance our party, we have to make contributions by paying our party dues regularly to ensure there is enough money to undertake such projects’’.

‘’We cannot take government money to finance our party, government money is for the people of Ghana and not for only NDC members, we must own our party with our own resources’’.

‘’If we love NDC like we love our churches, we must make “Susu” (daily contributions) to finance party activities’’, Goosie Tanoh admonished.

Goosie Tanoh was saddened at the level of neglect of grassroots members and promised to change the story if given the chance to lead the party as its Flagbearer for the 2020 presidential elections.

Goosie Tanoh has already met and interacted with delegates in some part of Volta Region, Greater Accra Region, Central, Upper West and Upper East and is currently in the Northen Region.

Grassroots empowerment, job creation, respect for party structures and accountable and principled leadership has been his talking points.

Source: Daniel Kaku