Needy Tertiary Students Get Support From Goil

35 minutes ago

MyJoyOnline
GOIL Ghana Limited has donated an amount of one hundred thousand Ghana cedis towards the tertiary education of selected needy but brilliant tertiary students.

The amount was presented to the Students Loan Trust Fund, who have the responsibility to select the beneficiaries and ensure financing of their tertiary education.

Mr. Benjamin Ocansey, the Head of Corporate Affairs of GOIL, indicated that the donation was made as part of his organization’s commitment to giving back to society as well as GOIL’s long standing interest in education.

The Principal Manager, Technical and Resource Mobilization of the Students Loan Trust Fund, Ms. Rosemary Aryee, expressed her gratitude to GOIL and promised that the Funds would be effectively utilized.

“The benefits of riding on the platform of the Students Loan Trust Fund is that organisations get to outsource at no fee, the disbursement and management of their CSR activity, in relation to tertiary education in Ghana. In the process, it offers cost savings to institutions. It also offers a more sustainable approach to utilising limited resources” she said.

“The SLTF has an eleven-year track record of students’ loan disbursement and has perfected its operations through the use of technology in the application, allocation, disbursement and recovery of students loans” she added.

The SLTF presented a plaque to GOIL Ghana Ltd in appreciation of their donation.

