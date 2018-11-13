modernghana logo

Chiefs Want Schools Under Trees Replaced

The Chiefs and people of Banda in the Krachi Ntumuru District of the Volta Region, have called on the government to replace the outdoor classrooms in the area with safe and proper school buildings.

The situation at the Banda English and Arabic R/C Primary and JHS have resulted in high school dropouts.

The school has never been renovated or seen the construction of a proper structure since its establishment many years ago.

According to local authorities, the situation has become a barrier to development and good academic performance, and needs immediate intervention.

Nana Kwasi Omankuminte II, Chief of the Banda Traditional area told Citi News that despite the government’s efforts towards ensuring quality education across the country, the Banda area cannot boast of any development in the educational sector.

The Chief, speaking during his 30th Installation anniversary durbar held over the weekend in the town, indicated that he had worked with his people and government appointees to bring development to the area, but education, which is a fundamental human right of the children in the community remains behind.

He appealed to humanitarians, and the Nana Akufo Addo government, to pay attention to their pleas.

Speaking at the durbar, Krachiwura Nana Mprah Besemuna III, Paramount Chief of Krachi Ntumuru and Chairman of the Joint Consultative Committee on the Oti Movement, indicated that the lack of educational facilities is a challenge in the area.

He said the Volta North area had been neglected, and therefore needed to become a new region to benefit from development and decentralization opportunities.

He called on the people to support the Oti Movement until the new region is created, and appealed to the government to ensure equal development in the area.

Nana Mprah advised the people to remain united as that is key to their quest for the new region.

