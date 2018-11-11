Estate Developer Installed As A Chief

Mr Benjamin Kofi Annan, a Real Estate Developer has been installed as chief of Asebu Amantindo, a suburb of Asebu in the Abura Asebu Kwamankese District (AAK) of the Central Region.

The 66-year old Chief Executive Office for Amansie construction and Odamakoma Estate Developer in Accra over the weekend swore the oath of allegiance to Nana kwesi Yimbo Brom IV Chief of Asebu Amantindo and Gyaasehen of Asebu Traditional Area and his elders amidst dancing and jubilation.

Nana Afful Yedenu IV was installed by Nana kwesi Yimbo Brom who later poured libation to the ancestors to guide the new chief.

The newly installed chief, in his remarks, expressed his appreciation to the kingmakers of Asebu Amantindo for the confidence reposed in him.

Nana Afful Yedenu IV said one major area he would be concentrating on was education through the provision of infrastructure and education materials.

According to him, unemployment among the youth is in the area is of much concern and said , he would work hard to change the trend.

He gave an assurance that, he would be liaising with some organizations to create more employment for the youth.

He underscored the need for government to create sustained jobs for the youth.

He therefore appealed to the people to unite towards the development of their area and said, unity was key component for development.

On his part, Nana kwesi Yimbo Brom IV congratulated the new chief and urged him to use his rich experience to promote the development agenda of the area.

He called on the people to support Nana Afful Yedenu IV with the needed support and pray for him to succeeded as a chief in the area.