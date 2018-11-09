The Holy Spirit The Promise Of God To The Called And Basis Of The Church On Earth

The Truine/ Trinity or THREE IN ONE aspect of God has been misunderstood, misinterpreted, under taught SUBJECT to the CHURCH and the saints of God through JESUS CHRIST. Even more damaging is the position of the Holy Spirit in the TRUINE/TRINITY GOD. Up until then, especially during the time of the early christians linked with the Apostles the HOLY SPIRIT was rightfully accorded HIS Position in the THREE IN ONE GOD.

When GOD ALMIGHTY called Abraham (our presumed father of faith ), I don't use this phrase in anyway to undermine the role God cut out for Abraham in our SALVATION. Many think Abraham just rose to become father of faith. (A misconception many hold with damaging effects or consequences to the CHURCH even today). Abraham was put to paces challenged before he yielded to God and transformed by God .

The rise of Constantines ideology of the church in his mind or Christianity turned the CHURCH partly into religion . This situation further polluted and undermined the position of the Holy Spirit and His role in God's scheme of things. Many of you may know a little bit about the history of the church, and how far our God has kept the CHURCH together with men and women who express His Image, Will ,and Mind.

The Holy Spirit have (here; I used have purposefully because HIS EXCELLENCY THE HOLY SPIRIT is an institution and ingredient) been restored to the place befitting Him in the CHURCH. Forget about the skirmishes here and there and from time to time.

Tomorrow, before I conclude my topic I will attempt to enlighten you on the topic on the Holy Spirit as the Spirit of promise by God to Abraham, whose SPIRITUAL descendants have outnumbered the sea sand. (Gal.3:14....) That the blessings of Abraham might come on the Gentiles through JESUS CHRIST;

That we might ( look at might meaningfully) receive the promise of the Spirit through FAITH (faith another word of significance to us).

Now, let me turn your attention to the topic we are dwelling on the two fold purposes of the promised Holy Spirit. Come to John with me

John 14:16 And I will ask the Father, and He will give you another Comforter, that He may be with you forever,

(17) Even the Spirit of reality... He abides with you and shall be in you.

Acts 1:8 But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit comes upon you, and you shall be My witnesses...

Before the Lord's ascension He gave His disciples two great promises. The first was given before His death, and the second was given before His ascension. The first promise was that the Holy Spirit would abide in man, and the second promise was that the Holy Spirit would come upon man.

This [first] promise is too wonderful--the Holy Spirit would abide within man. The Word becoming flesh was a wonderful event

that occurred in the Lord Himself [when He was born], but the Spirit Himself living in the believers is an even more wonderful event.

When did the Spirit begin to abide in man? In John 14:17 the Lord said that the Spirit "shall be" in the disciples. This word was spoken prior to the Lord's crucifixion. In John 20:22, He breathed a holy breath into the disciples and said, "Receive the Holy Spirit." This happened after the Lord's resurrection. After His resurrection, the Holy Spirit came and the disciples received the Lord's breathing.

The Holy Spirit was the Lord's breath of life. This is like God's breathing of the breath of life into the nostrils of Adam after he was created out of the dust of the earth. The result

was that he became a living soul. This is happening to us today. The Lord is breathing the Holy Spirit, the breath of life, into us. Without a breath from God, man is dead.

Without a breath from the Lord to the church, the church is also dead. Listen to how Jesus Christ introducedthe HOLY SPIRIT to the CHURCH.

Luke 24:49 And behold, I send forth the promise of My Father upon you; but as for you, stay in the city until you put on power from on high

Acts 1:8 But you shall receive power when the Holy Spirit comes upon you, and you shall be My witnesses...unto the uttermost part of the earth.

Forty days after the Lord's resurrection, He promised the disciples again that they would receive the power of the Holy Spirit. This promise of the Lord was fulfilled at Pentecost.

In the Old Testament, the outpouring of the Spirit was the special privilege of a few, such as the priests, prophets, or judges.

There might have been only one person in the whole nation of Israel who had this privilege. We find this kind of man appearing only once every few decades or centuries. Such events were rare. But in the New Testament, everyone can and should have this experience.

This promise is very unique; it is something that we can all receive. It is a special blessing from the Lord. What a joy that we can all have the Spirit upon us. Before His ascension, the Lord charged the disciples to remain in

Jerusalem and wait for the promise. By that time the disciples already had the indwelling life. They heard the Lord's word and were praying and waiting.

Ten days later at Pentecost [fiftieth day], they were all filled with the Holy Sprit. Everyone who reads Acts 2 knows that this speaks of

the Holy Spirit's outward work upon man. It does not refer to the inward working of the Spirit. From John, Luke, and Acts,we see that there are two lines to the work of the Holy

Spirit. One line is within man, and the other is outside of man.

Without appearing to be showing off or wrongly cautioning enthusiastic Christians,we must hhowever understand that teaching is a gift from God. It's very different from testimonies or witnessing. Teaching brings out the in-depth knowledge of God the way God intended it to be. Distortions are abound today due lack of insight and Spirit backed revelations.

To be continued tomorrow. SHALOM His peace of mind I give you in HIS rest.