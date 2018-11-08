New Allowances For Boards, Councils Approved

The Finance Ministry has approved a reviewed sitting allowance scheme for boards, councils, and other bodies within the public sector.

The sitting allowances on boards and councils will range from GHc2,500 per chairman per sitting to GHc1, 200 depending on the category of the committee; while a member earns GHc2,100 and GHc1,000 also depending on the category of the committee.

This is according to a Finance Ministry communique sighted by Citi News.

The communique thus stated that “by this approval, all monthly allowances to boards and councils are no more applicable in the public service.

“These are part of the harmonized and standardized sitting allowances for Boards and Councils, Statutory and Other Committees in the public service,” it added.

National Committee chairman will be making at GHc 900 per sitting while members will be making GHc 850.

On Ministerial committees, the chairman will be making GHc 700 whiles members of committees will be taking at least GHc 650.

For institutional level committees, the chairman will make GHc600 and members will make GHc550.

Various agencies will have chairmen and members of the committee also benefiting from workshop allowances ranging from GHc 600 to GHc 450 for Chairmen and GHc 550 to GHc 400.