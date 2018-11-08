Government Boost Capacity Of Poultry And Small Ruminant Farmers

Government as part of effort to enhance the production of small ruminants and poultry has organised a skill development training for small ruminants and poultry farmers.

The training which is in two folds is expected to boost the capacity of farmers in areas such as production and management,common disease prevention and control for:higher productivity,enhanced income generation,sustainable livelihood and job creation among others.

The 10-days skill development training which is taking place at Damongo in the Northern region is fully funded from the government of Ghana Skill Development Fund and started on Monday.

A total of 31 small ruminant farmers and 26 poultry farmers drawn from the Ruminant Farmers Association and Poultry Farmers Association respectively are expected to receive the training for the next 10 days.

The training is being facilitated by Dr.Edmund K.Sallah,Animal Health and Disease Specialist,Veterinary Science Department, University for Development studies(UDS), Dr.Anthony A.Agbolosu, Animal Production/Breeding & Genetics, Department of Animal Science, UDS and Faalong Alexander,agricultural technician, UDS.

Speaking with Ghanawebs' Ananpansah B Abraham on the sidelines of the training,Dr.Edmund K.Sallah was confident participants would receive the requisite skills through the training that would go a long way to enhance general poultry and small ruminant production.

He admonished participants to take the training very serious....

The chairman of the Small Ruminant Farmers association, Mr.Atta Zack thanked the participants for agreeing to be part of the training.

He said government was poised on its mandate at increasing animal production for income generation,job creating and sustainable livelihood.

Participants according to him stand to benefit a lot from the capacity building training.

He was hopeful the opportunity would be utilised by the participants and maximum benefit generated from the time and resources committed by government into the training.

He applauded government for the initiative and prayed for more of such opportunities.