Rivers, Gutters Should Not Be Used As Dumping Sites

The District Chief Executive (DCE) for Atwima Nwabiagya North in the Ashanti Region, Rebecca Yeboah, has advised residents to desist from dumping refuse in rivers and gutters.

She blamed the persistent flooding of the Anomakosa River and its tributaries whenever it rained, on the behaviour of residents of Asuofua, a community in the District, whom she said have been dumping waste into the water body.

Madame Yeboah, who led a team from the Assembly on a tour of the Assembly to ascertain the cause of the flooding in Asuofua found, waste materials had chocked the culverts and at banks of Anomakosa River and its tributaries.

“Anyone who is caught throwing refuse into the river and other water bodies henceforth would be severely dealt with accordingly,” she warned the residents.

On his part, the chief of Asuofua, Nana Agyei Boakye commended the DCE and the New Patriotic Party (NPP) government for their quick response to the decade-long flood issues of the people of Asuofua.