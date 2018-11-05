AirtelTigo Gives Free Data And Unlimited Calls

AirtelTigo launches ‘free morning’ to give generous data packages and unlimited calls

Accra, 5th November 2018 – On the eve of the first anniversary of its historic merger, AirtelTigo has launched an exciting offer ‘Free Morning’ to give its existing and new customers free unlimited AirtelTigo calls from 6am to 10am every day.

In addition to free calls, customers will enjoy free 100MB of data to access their favorite websites, news portals and social media platforms. With the launch of Free Morning, AirtelTigo is continuing its trend of providing accessible, first-of-its-kind innovative offers.

The offer is just the start of the company’s larger plan to delight its customers as it completes its major network upgrade activities. Customers do not have to activate this offer by dialing any short codes, however, they will need to make a first call, which is free within the Free Morning period.

“We are really excited about this new chapter for AirtelTigo where our objective continues to be to connect friends, families and communities in the most affordable manner. With Free Morning, a customer can kick-start their day with free calls and free data, with no subscription costs and no strings attached. A customer simply needs to pick up the phone and call.” said Chief Executive Officer at AirtelTigo, Mrs Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi.

While thanking customers for their loyalty and patience during the company’s network integration and upgrade process, she assured Ghanaians that the company will fulfil its commitment to deliver innovative and affordable solutions to its customers.

About AirtelTigo

On March 3, 2017, Millicom International Cellular S.A., ‘Millicom’ and Bharti Airtel Limited ‘Airtel’, announced their intent to merge their operations in Ghana. This was subsequently approved by the government of Ghana on October 2, 2017. As per the shareholders agreement, Millicom and Airtel have equal ownership and governance rights in the combined entity which has been rebranded as AirtelTigo. AirtelTigo is the second largest Mobile Network Operator in Ghana with a combined customer base of approximately 10 million. By integrating the two networks, the combined business is expected to provide Ghanaian customers with a major boost in both rural and urban network coverage – in turn translating into better voice quality, high speed data services and reinforced network stability and resilience. With the combined fibre footprint and increased data centres, enterprise customers including both, large corporations and SMEs, would have access to a diverse portfolio of world class solutions. Mobile Financial Services is also expected to be greatly enhanced with combined agent networks and platforms. www.airteltigo.com.gh