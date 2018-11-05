Alavanyo Nkonya Dispute: Queen Mothers To Initiate Peace Process

Nkrumah Mamagah Ametor II, paramount Queen mother of Alavanyo traditional area, together with her sub Queen mothers in the area have declared their intentions to lead a crusade aim at ensuring Peace and unity between Alavanyo and Nkonya in the volta region.

These she said will ensure positive drive and foster Peace and accelerated development in the well being of the generality of the people of Alavanyo, Nkonya and Ghana as a whole.

"The peace of the people in both Alavanyo and their sister town Nkonya is paramount and that, working towards Peace and reconciliation will lure more investors and organizations to engage in diverse businesses to create more job opportunities for the people as the area is endowed with a lot of mineral resources", she noted.

Mamagah Ametor II made these statements during a Fund Raising project held at Alavanyo last weekend to complete already started clinic and a maternity facility which was estimated at the cost of ghc 180,000.

According to her, the facility when completed will not only be a priority for the people of the catchment areas but will also be used as a first point of call in case of accidents and other complications for road users who ply the Kpando - Alavanyo Hohoe road.

She said her decision to lead a crusade to get a clinic and a maternity facility for the people stem from the risk pregnant women are exposed to in the course delivery.

She further stated that, unavailability of maternity facility makes pregnant women resort to the traditional methods of delivery which put them at a higher risk.

"Though, it is the responsibility of the central government to provide such facility to the people, but collectively she said, we can also Marshall our effort as citizens to put up some development projects in our communities", she stressed.

The Queen mother stated, that to augment health care delivery in the catchment areas, she has initiated a clinic and a maternity facility in Alavanyo Dzogbedze with voluntary contributions from well wishers, adding that, the little funds generated from the well wishers has been used assiduously to reached lintel level.

She continued that,the facility when completed, will render free labor services for the youthful girls in the area to prevent them from using the traditional methods of delivery since most of the people in the community are peasant farmers who could not afford to pay for their delivery expenses.

Mamagah Ametor II, finally called on individual and civil societies to exercise their civil responsibilities towards enhancing health care delivery in the area. She also appealed to the government to turn the pendulum of development and other socioeconomic benefits to the area to mitigate rural urban drift and also curb the incessant pressure of urbanization in the various district and regional capitals.