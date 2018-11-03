International Day To End Impunity – MFWA Demands Justice for Four Murdered Journalists

The United Nations General Assembly adopted Resolution A/RES/68/163 in 2013 to proclaim November 2 each year as the International Day to End Impunity for Crimes against Journalists (IDEI).

The day, which honours the memory of two French journalists, Ghislaine Dupont and Claude Verlon, who were killed by terrorists in Northern Mali on November 2, 2013, has since been observed worldwide to highlight and condemn all attacks and violence against journalists and media workers.

The celebration provides a global platform for appeals to governments of Member States of the UN to do their utmost to prevent violence against journalists and to bring to justice perpetrators of crimes against journalists and media workers.

As the world prepares to mark the day, the Media Foundation for West Africa (MFWA), as part of the build-up to the celebration, will be highlighting a series of critical issues that undermine the safety of journalists in the region.

The first in the series is the infograph below which spotlights four unresolved killings of journalists which occurred in Nigeria from April 2017 to November 2017.