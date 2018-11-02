President Akufo Addo Must Take Ghanaians Serious

When will the npp government and its surrogates take Ghanaians serious?

When will this ‘narrow minded government’ realise that governance cannot be reduced to mere daily sloganeering and constant churning out of falsehood to the public?

Ghana got its first biometric passport at least under the 4th republic during the late Prof Mills-Mahama led NDC administration with hon. Alhaji Mohammed Mumuni as Foreign Minister.

In 2011, the northern sector of Ghana got its first (modern) passport office built in Tamale near the Jubilee park, i.e old parks and garden area.

Hitherto, people from up north, had to go the national capital Accra to get manual passports. Under President Mahama-Amissah government, great strides were made under hon. Hannah Tetteh as foreign minister.

Under both late Prof Mills and JM governments, passport forms were sold ghc50 for #REGULAR and ghc100 for express. There was nothing like #PROCESSING FEES.

Now, under Akufo Addo, we are now told that the forms are free but then you have introduced something called PROCESSING FEES, and under this, the processing fees for regular passport is ghc50 and ghc100 for express passport.

Yet, Npp fanatics are all over disturbing our ears, expecting applause from Ghanaians. Ghanaians are NOT zombies nor idiots and we don’t carry sawdust in our skulls.

Please you npp fanatic, find something tangible to talk about.

Baba Musah.

