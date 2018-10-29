Turkey President Recep Tayyip Erdogan Has Opened The World's Largest Airport In Istanbul

At the opening ceremony were the following personalities:

- Albania's President Ilir Meta

- The Sheikh of Qatar, Sheikh Tamim Bin Hamad al-Thani

- Kyrgyz President Soroonbay Jeenbekov

- The President of Kosovo Hashim Taci

- President of the Turkish Republic of Northern Cyprus, Mustafa Akıncı

- Macedonian President Gjorge Ivanov

- Moldovan President, Igor Dodon

- Pakistani President Arif Aliv

- Serbian President Alexandr Vucic

- Sudanese President Omar Hassan Ahmad al Bashir

- Chairman of the Council of Ministers of Bosnia Herzegovina, Denis Zvizdic

- Bulgarian Prime Minister Boyko Borisov

- Congo Deputy Prime Minister Leonard She Okitundu

- Slovenian Prime Minister Alenka Bratusek

- Georgian Foreign Minister David Zalkaliani

- Iranian Foreign Minister Jevad Zarif, as well as President of the autonomous Gaugasia, Irana Vlah.

The opening of the world's largest airport showed great interest among domestic and foreign press. The foreign press members conducted exclusive interviews with the new airport. The guests were received at the airport by stewardesses in new attire.

In the meantime, many celebrities were among the guests, including former Prime Minister Tansu Çiller with her husband, President of the Turkish Football Association Yıldırım Demirören, former ministers and well-known faces from politics, art and sports.

The Patriarch Bartholomew, Chief Rabbi of Turkey Jews Isaac Haleva and the Metropolitan of the Aramaic Orthodox Church Yusuf Cetin also attended the opening. Before the opening, Okay Temiz and the Roman Orchestra and the Orchestra of the Ministry of Culture and Tourism each gave a concert.

The first flight from the airport is to go to Ankara on October 31st. Further flights are planned for November 1st. to Antalya and November 2nd to Izmir. The first international flights will be to Northern Cyprus on November 1st and to Azerbaijan on November 8th.

After moving to the end of the year, it will be possible for two thousand machines to land and take off daily. More than 350 destinations will be accessible from the new airport. The new airport will serve 250 airlines.