MD Of Fidelity Bank Retires

The Managing Director of Fidelity Bank Jim Reynolds Baiden has retired from the institution.

Mr Baiden announced his retirement last Friday. He is bowing out at a time that Fidelity Bank is said to be one of the strongest local banks in the country.

The former Fidelity Bank boss is moving on after about 30 years of service in the banking industry.

Any role in the bank after retirement?

It is still not clear for now whether the bank would want to tap into his experience by offering him a new role in the bank or not. However, sources close to the bank said it could be considered.

Contribution to the Bank

Jim Baiden was the co-founder of Fidelity Bank, with responsibilities for Treasury and Wholesale Banking amongst others.

Prior to that, Jim served as Executive Director of Fidelity Discount House from 2002 after serving as the General Manager since the company’s inception.

He has had an illustrious 20-year career as a leading Treasury Manager and Investment Banker in the Ghanaian money markets.

In the mid-1980s, Jim worked at National Investment Bank in various capacities including Eastern Regional head, overseeing branch banking and projects.

Who is Mr Jean Baiden?

Jim has also gained extensive international experience as an alumnus of Gerard & National, London and the Darden School of Management, University of Virginia, USA. Jim holds a Master’s Degree in Banking & Finance from the Finafrica Foundation, Milan, Italy and a Bachelor’s degree in Economics with Statistics from the University of Ghana, Legon.